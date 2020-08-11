Music

In This Acoustic Video, Ashley Ray Feels Proud to Sing About “Pauline”

"We wanted that starkness, that Midwest sort of cinematic feel," she says.
by 2h ago

Ashley Ray is feeling the presence of her late grandmother, Pauline, in this solo acoustic video, and she hopes that you will, too.

A native of Lawrence, Kansas, Ray lists legendary singer-songwriters like Willie Nelson, Bob Seger and Johnny Cash as primary musical influences, and on Friday she’ll share some of her own stories, too, with the release of a new album, also titled Pauline. (It happens to be Ray’s middle name as well.)

Enjoy this special performance of “Pauline,” then read our interview with Ashley Ray below the player.

Embedded from embed.vevo.com.