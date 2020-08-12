Payton Smith Sings of Summer Love in New Video, “Like I Knew You Would”

One of Tennessee’s most overlooked natural beauties is Rock Island State Park, a spot that manages to be rugged and serene at the same time. That outdoor spirit and a hint of summer love help bring Payton Smith’s new video, “Like I Knew You Would,” to life.
Smith, a 20-year-old musician from Houma, Louisiana, signed his record deal after being discovered by Scott Borchetta on a small stage at CMA Music Festival. Dig into Smith’s new EP on Big Machine Records and you’ll hear that he’s equally influenced by ’90s country and rock ’n’ roll radio.
Enjoy the new video for Payton Smith’s “Like I Knew You Would,” then read our interview below the player.