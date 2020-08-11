Kane Brown Gets Lost On His Own Property, Rescued By Cops

The Country Star Was Exploring His New 30-Acre Property When He Lost His Way

Kane Brown is keeping it real and sharing the true story of his adventure, turned rescue mission, in the woods.

When Brown and some friends decided to explore his new digs, a massive 30-acre section of land, they quickly became lost, having to call for help.

“ALL JOKES ASIDE. The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me. I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes,” he explained on a since-deleted Facebook. “I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t-shirt.”

As the temperature began to drop and rain started, the group’s GPS systems were taking them where their truck couldn’t go. Brown called songwriter Ryan Upchurch and a friend to help, but that wound up turning into five lost friends in the woods.

“[Upchurch] has four other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at,” Brown recalled. “My buddy’s girl who has asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops.”

When the police arrived on location, they heard the same gunshots and believed it was Kane’s party doing the shooting. “We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out,” Brown finished the story.

Upchurch also talked about the incident on his Instagram account, explaining in a video that the experience was more harrowing than it may have seemed.

“Okay, look. I see all the memes and stuff about Kane Brown,” Upchurch said. “Yeah, they’re kinda funny. But here’s the fact of the matter, man. You weren’t there. I was there.

“When you’re in pitch black and your eyeballs are open and you can’t even see your hand in front of your face, and you’re on thousands of acres that you’ve never even been on before, it’s kinda hard to find your way out,” he continued.

At least Brown’s wife, Katelyn, can rest easy knowing he wasn’t just trying to get out of unpacking boxes! Brown and his wife have been spending a lot of quality time at home with their daughter, Kingsley, during quarantine. Brown is off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple welcomed their first child in October of 2019.