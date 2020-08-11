Tyler Braden Believes “Love Is a Dead End Road” … Which Is Good

Tyler Braden is taking an unexpected direction in his newest release, “Love Is a Dead End Road.” Rather than offering a skeptical view of relationships, the lyrics actually share a happy viewpoint that was inspired by a text message.
“When my sister bought land to build a house, she sent me a picture of the ‘driveway,’ which was just an overgrown trail that looked like nothing,” he says. “To her, however, it was huge. It was a place for her family. She sent the picture when I was just about to write with Chase [Rice] and Brock [Berryhill], and I came up with the title ’Love Is a Dead End Road’ because to some people that dead end road could be home. This song says that’s what matters.”
A native of Montgomery, Alabama, and former firefighter, Braden co-wrote the song on the same day he signed his record deal with Warner Music Nashville. Take a look at the emotional video for “Love Is a Dead End Road,” which was filmed in Nashville, then read our interview below the player.