Tyler Braden Believes “Love Is a Dead End Road” … Which Is Good

There were a few small things — from watching the first Braves game of the shortened baseball season between scenes to feeding and playing with sheep and a donkey named Badonkadonk — but what stood out the absolute most was standing off set and watching the lead actress, Trell Brennan, perform the scene where she walks in to tell the kids that the dad passed and she starts to cry. She nailed that scene and gave me crazy chill bumps. They were all awesome!

How does the video bring your song to life?

Dustin Haney did an amazing job of bringing each scene from the song to life. It was how he, along with the incredible actors, captured all the different emotions — from a couple meeting for the first time, to their child’s birthday and growing up, to the father passing after a long, happy life.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I want fans to take away that life and love don’t always go exactly as you plan or expect them to go. As long as you don’t settle for what you’re unsure of, you always keep your loved ones close and you keep moving forward, the right thing will come along and everything will turn out for the best.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was absolutely blown away when I first saw the finished video! I’d been excited ever since I read the original treatment; it was incredible to see each moment become real. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.