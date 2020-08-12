She Enjoyed the Break, But Enough Is Enough

Miranda Lambert on the Highs and Lows of the Quarantine

Same, Miranda Lambert. Same.

In a new interview with Kansas country radio station 94.5 Country, Miranda Lambert came out and said exactly what so many of us are thinking: that the quarantine did have some silver linings, but we are all so ready for life to go back to normal.

And for her, normal means life at home and more importantly, life on her tour bus.

“I’m most looking forward to being able to kind of go out and sit on the deck with my friends and have a beer,” Lambert said. “And I guess the biggest part of going back to normal is the road, you know? I enjoyed the break — I’ve been doing this for a long time — but I also miss the fans, the band, the crew.

“I miss the feeling of sharing in the music with all these people that I’m not able to see, so I am definitely looking forward to that.”

Miranda Lambert Can't Wait Until Life Returns To Normal.#MusicNews pic.twitter.com/uw9URkIeDx — 94.5 Country (@945Country) August 10, 2020

Lambert has ten Wildcard tour dates still on her schedule for October, eight of which are in Canada.

Just like she sings in “Bluebird,” Lambert is ready to turn the page of this coronavirus story.



