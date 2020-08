Now Hear the Williams Twins’ Gut Reaction to “Jolene”

The internet’s mind was blown this week when YouTube stars Twins the New Trend — 21-year-old twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams — shared their pure, unadulterated joy over hearing a 1981 Phil Collins song for the first time. Watch their reaction to hearing “In the Air Tonight” here.

Which made me wonder, “How would these young men react to hearing an older country song for the first time?” Say, Dolly Parton’s 1973 cheatin’ song “Jolene”?

I found my answer on a deep dive into the twins’ YouTube page. Earlier this summer, they listened to the classic country song for the first time, and instantly fell in love. “I like the fast pace already. We gotta turn this up. The guitar’s going crazy. I love the story telling behind it. Dolly, you got it,” they said, declaring the song a straight banger.



No point in begging…Jolene already stole these two @Twinsthenewtren – Team Dolly https://t.co/T7Bt6ULlw2 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 7, 2020

Parton reacted to the twins’ reaction with this:

The twins also shared their reaction to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s masterpiece “Happy Anywhere,” remarking that the corn stalks in the video are taller than Shelton.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro

Another brand new country song they react to is Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go to Bed.” “Piano is a silent killer,” they say.And one from an artist they’d never heard of, George Jones, with his 1980 “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”By far, though, my favorite of the twins’ reactions is to Glen Campbell’s 1975 “Rhinestone Cowboy.”