CMT Extends 2020 “Listen Up” Tenure for 16 Rising Artists Into 2021

CMT has revealed the 16 up-and-coming artists previously named to its highly acclaimed 2020 LISTEN UP list will all receive an extended tenure into 2021 with continued promotion across all CMT platforms for the next year. The news of the program extension was revealed to each of the artists by CMT’s Cody Alan.

The following artists will remain on CMT’s prestigious 2021 LISTEN UP roster: Adam Doleac, Avenue Beat, Blanco Brown, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak, Marcus King, Niko Moon, Parker McCollum, Payton Smith, Sam Williams, Sykamore, Tiera and Walker County.

Country music’s most promising newcomers will continue to receive full cross-brand support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music channels, CMT Radio (250+ channels), CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com and @CMT social media channels, in addition cross-promotional opportunities across ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group.

Adam Doleac

A native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, former college athlete Adam Doleac taught himself to play guitar at the University of Southern Mississippi.

