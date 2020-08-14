Willie Nelson, ACM’s New Artist Nominees Get “On the Road Again”

Willie Nelson isn’t the only one who just can’t wait to get on the road again. Now he’s joined by the Academy of Country Music’s nominees in the New Female and New Male artist categories.
This rendition of Nelson’s classic hit timeless hit includes Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Tenille Townes and Morgan Wallen, along with Nelson. Produced by Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins, the single is being released via Warner Music Nashville.