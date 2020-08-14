Willie Nelson, ACM’s New Artist Nominees Get “On the Road Again”

Willie Nelson isn’t the only one who just can’t wait to get on the road again. Now he’s joined by the Academy of Country Music’s nominees in the New Female and New Male artist categories.

This rendition of Nelson’s classic hit timeless hit includes Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Tenille Townes and Morgan Wallen, along with Nelson. Produced by Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins, the single is being released via Warner Music Nashville.



Proceeds from the single will benefit ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund to be disbursed to individuals in the country music community who are currently in need of pandemic relief assistance. “The Academy is honored to work with Willie Nelson and all 10 ACM Awards New Artist Nominees to create a new contemporary version of the classic ‘On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition)’ that is so poignant for our current times,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “This is a powerful way to showcase so many of our newer and fast-rising artists alongside one of our genre’s most legendary artists and iconic songs of all time. It feels very appropriate that this event will raise much needed funds for our country music industry members in financial crisis through our ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund. A huge thank you to the artists, Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins as well as our friends at Warner Music Nashville for donating their time to this important project.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



