Blake Shelton Responds to Fans Waiting on Ticket Refunds

Leave it to Blake Shelton to be upfront and responsive to all his fans and followers, even the angry ones.

The Cancellation Conversation started early on Wednesday morning (August 12) when a fan of Shelton’s asked him to cancel his Chicago concert — as opposed to merely postponing it which would result in no refunds — so they could get their money back. He replied quickly to explain that all of the shows on his tour were cancelled.

We have addressed this before but you must have missed it. That show along with ALL the rest of the Friends and Heroes tour have been CANCELLED. Not sure who you bought your ticket through but that must be the issue. https://t.co/SDe969QtAb — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020

But it appears that while Shelton made the decision to cancel, the venues are not all doing their part to give fans their money back. “We in NO WAY want mislead or delay people getting their refunds. We absolutely CANCELLED the tour. NOOOO ticket money is being held up on our end. The issue is on that end. This is awful,” Shelton wrote.

Man… This is bad I agree. We in NO WAY want mislead or delay people getting their refunds. We absolutely CANCELLED the tour. NOOOO ticket money is being held up on our end. The issue is on that end. This is awful. https://t.co/evoWGaLZZh — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020

Shelton replied kindly to nearly everyone’s concerns, even defending himself at one point because as he said, he was scrambling like the rest of the world at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I understand what you’re saying.. The problem is something has been sold to people that doesn’t exist. Trust me when I say EVERYONE involved knows that tour is cancelled and WONT HAPPEN AGAIN. The money HAS to be refunded. https://t.co/rviXU64sRz — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020

That’s where these things get confusing and tricky and out of our hands.. But what’s right is right and that money belongs back in the buyers hands.. Especially in these times. The tour is cancelled. https://t.co/7xurehtP05 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020

That’s a fair point but it was only our first statement while we were scrambling like the rest of the world… Look above the IG post. Cancelled. https://t.co/xKsvXZYUXc pic.twitter.com/1KuM5klTqg — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020

Bottom line is the tour IS and HAS been cancelled since March… Get your money back people. Let me know on here how it goes over the next few days. This is terrible. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020