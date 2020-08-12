Music

Blake Shelton Responds to Fans Waiting on Ticket Refunds

"Man...This Is Bad I Agree," He Says in Cancellation Conversation
Leave it to Blake Shelton to be upfront and responsive to all his fans and followers, even the angry ones.

The Cancellation Conversation started early on Wednesday morning (August 12) when a fan of Shelton’s asked him to cancel his Chicago concert — as opposed to merely postponing it which would result in no refunds — so they could get their money back. He replied quickly to explain that all of the shows on his tour were cancelled.

But it appears that while Shelton made the decision to cancel, the venues are not all doing their part to give fans their money back. “We in NO WAY want mislead or delay people getting their refunds. We absolutely CANCELLED the tour. NOOOO ticket money is being held up on our end. The issue is on that end. This is awful,” Shelton wrote.

Shelton replied kindly to nearly everyone’s concerns, even defending himself at one point because as he said, he was scrambling like the rest of the world at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

