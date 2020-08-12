Music

UPDATE: Blake Shelton Responds to Fans Waiting on Ticket Refunds

"Man...This Is Bad I Agree," He Says in Cancellation Conversation
by 4h ago

Leave it to Blake Shelton to be upfront and responsive to all his fans and followers, even the angry ones.

The Cancellation Conversation started early on Wednesday morning (August 12) when a fan of Shelton’s asked him to cancel his Chicago concert — as opposed to merely postponing it which would result in no refunds — so they could get their money back. He replied quickly to explain that all of the shows on his tour were cancelled.

But it appears that while Shelton made the decision to cancel, the venues are not all doing their part to give fans their money back. “We in NO WAY want mislead or delay people getting their refunds. We absolutely CANCELLED the tour. NOOOO ticket money is being held up on our end. The issue is on that end. This is awful,” Shelton wrote.

Shelton replied kindly to nearly everyone’s concerns, even defending himself at one point because as he said, he was scrambling like the rest of the world at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shelton sent out the following updates:

“Doing my best to do whatever I can to clear this up. I certainly DO NOT want to be responsible for holding up anyone’s tix refund especially right now,” he wrote. “Hey guys we are working on this ticket refund thing. There’s a lot of vendors involved and it’s a web for sure and I don’t think it’s any one person’s fault. It’s been a nightmare and confusing year for everyone at every level.”

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro