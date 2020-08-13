Dolly Parton Adds Friends and Family to Holiday Album

Dolly Parton is already getting into the holiday spirit with friends like Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and Willie Nelson for her upcoming project, A Holly Dolly Christmas. She’ll release the album, which is a mix of familiar favorites and new material, on October 2.

Produced by Kent Wells, A Holly Dolly Christmas will be Parton’s first Christmas album in 30 years. Other guests include Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon, and her brother Randy Parton.

“I am so excited to announce my new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. I have recorded several Christmas classics like ’Holly Jolly Christmas,’ as well as some new material that I hope might become Christmas classics,” she said in a statement.

“I figured since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer,” she added. “So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done.”

She concluded, “Kent Wells produced the album. As you know, Kent has been my friend, band leader and producer for many years. He’s outdone himself on this one. I’m just hoping that you’re gonna love it as much as we loved putting it together. So enjoy and MERRY CHRISTMAS!”