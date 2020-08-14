How One Verse on Social Media Led to Morgan Wallen’s New “7 Summers”

by
CMT.com Staff
12m ago
Morgan Wallen is throwing out the
rule book out the window and releasing a brand new song, “7 Summers.” He co-wrote the song with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.
Upon the track’s release, he simply wrote on his social media, “This came out because of y’all. do what ya do.”
In a press release coinciding with the track, Wallen elaborated, “‘7 Summers’ is a song that originally I didn’t even know if it was going to make my album or if I was ever going to put it out. But when quarantine first started, I was challenged to do a demo on Instagram so I put out the first verse and chorus of ’7 Summers.’ I heard a lot of good feedback from it on Instagram, and then it started making the rounds on TikTok — I saw how much the song was getting played and how much people were enjoying it, even just the first verse and chorus.”
He added, “Social media played a huge part in me releasing this song, especially this early. It’s a cool thing — me being on the fence about it, then being able to put it out and get people’s feedback. Seeing the response played the biggest part in this release. I think that speaks to just how much fans mean to me and fans mean to music. I’m glad I’m getting to put it out and glad people are loving it, I can’t wait for y’all to hear the full version.”
Wallen is currently climbing the country airplay chart with “More Than My Hometown.” Meanwhile, he’s at No. 1 on
Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart for the first time with If I Know Me, in its 114th week of release.
“This week, the same week I’m releasing ‘7 Summers,’ I also found out that my album If I Know Me made it to #1 on the Billboard charts. First time it’s made it there, and it surprised me really, I didn’t expect it,” Wallen stated. “I think this speaks to the depth of the project — when me and my producer and the songwriters were making this album, I wanted to make sure it was good from top to bottom, and this feat that we just accomplished is really showing us that that’s what we did. I’m super thankful for the fans, for people who just discovered me which I think has played a huge part in this too. I’m glad to have new people on board buying and streaming my music. It’s been an awesome journey, and I can’t wait to put my next one out. Hopefully they’ll like this new one just as much!”