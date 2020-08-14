How One Verse on Social Media Led to Morgan Wallen’s New “7 Summers”

"Seeing the response played the biggest part in this release," he says.

Morgan Wallen is throwing out the rule book out the window and releasing a brand new song, “7 Summers.” He co-wrote the song with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Upon the track’s release, he simply wrote on his social media, “This came out because of y’all. do what ya do.”

In a press release coinciding with the track, Wallen elaborated, “‘7 Summers’ is a song that originally I didn’t even know if it was going to make my album or if I was ever going to put it out. But when quarantine first started, I was challenged to do a demo on Instagram so I put out the first verse and chorus of ’7 Summers.’ I heard a lot of good feedback from it on Instagram, and then it started making the rounds on TikTok — I saw how much the song was getting played and how much people were enjoying it, even just the first verse and chorus.”

