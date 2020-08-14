Jon Pardi Surprises Fans with Rancho Fiesta Sessions

TGIF, indeed.

On Friday morning (August 14), Jon Pardi released a surprise album of cover songs called Rancho Fiesta Sessions. Pardi produced the eight-song album during the quarantine, at home, when he was recording a jam session with his touring band.

“All these covers are of artists that I admire, and I look up to. There are all kinds of great names and styles of songs on here from legends. I think the magic and the fun of it is all is in these eight covers of songs that I really like, or grew up singing,” Pardi said in a press release. “It’s all my band on this whole album. We mainly did it to have fun and record, and it sounds like we’re in your backyard, playing for you.

“It turned into something special because it’s a year where we are off the road, and we recorded it live in real time, out at my house.”



Full track listing of the cover songs:

1. “The Bottle Let Me Down” (Merle Haggard)

2. “Honky Tonk Man” (Dwight Yoakam)

3. “Right or Wrong” (George Strait)

4. “Marina Del Rey” (George Strait)

5. “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” (Joe Diffie)

6. “Somebody’s Doin’ Me Right” (Keith Whitley)

7. “The Waiting” (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)

8. “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Prince)



