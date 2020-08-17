Who Wouldn’t Want to Be Him? Keith Urban Reveals All-Star Collaborations

When Keith Urban’s new album The Speed of Now Part 1 comes out on September 18, you’ll noticed a handful of very familiar names by Urban’s side: Eric Church, P!nk, Breland and Nile Rodgers.

And here’s why:

“When I collaborate, I’m always looking for that ‘third thing.’ There’s what I do, there’s what my collaborator does and then there’s this ‘third thing’ that I’m most curious about,” Urban shared in a press release.”That’s what interests me the most — when the sum of the parts becomes even more than what I envisioned. That’s what I love so much about it: finding common ground, shaping it and bringing it together.”

“Out The Cage” features Breland and legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers. “One Too Many” features P!nk. And “We Were” features Eric Church, who actually wrote the song with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



