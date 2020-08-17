The Chicks to Perform at the Democratic National Convention

Tune in next week! And remember to check your voter registration. #DemConvention https://t.co/zNWJJKgNtW pic.twitter.com/uWH2nnaYR6 — The Chicks (@thechicks) August 14, 2020

It looks like the votes are in, and The Chicks have been elected to represent country music at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The four-day convention at Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center starts on Monday night (August 17) to prepare for November’s presidential election, and The Chicks will be performing on the final night of the convention on August 20.

The Chicks — Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire — posted the news on social media, encouraging fans and followers not just to tune in but also to make sure their voter registration is ready to go.

Other performers at the DNC include John Legend, Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges and Jennifer Hudson, along with appearances from Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Andrew Cuomo, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And of course Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris will officially accept the Democratic party’s nomination.



Here’s how you can watch the convention and The Chicks’ performance:

The convention will air at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, CNN, MSNBC, C-SPAN and PBS. You can also livestream the event on the official DNC website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.