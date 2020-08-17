Maddie & Tae Hope Fans Find Healing With Newest No. 1

</noscript> </div>

On social media, they posted, “This is a story we will tell for the rest of our careers. Thank you God for this wonderful journey to #1 and all the trials that came with it. CHEERS! 🥂 OMG WE HAVE OUR SECOND #1 AND PLATINUM SONG BABY!!”

In April, the duo told CMT.com, “There’s this whole stigma that ballads don’t do well, and that’s totally been proven wrong for us. Being realistic really wins at the end of the day. That’s what people want to hear. As music lovers ourselves, that’s the music that we gravitate towards. It’s really special when you tell your story, and then even more special when you’re getting to speak for so many different people with the same story. Our fans have made it a gold record, and it’s trying to get to the top 20 on radio, so we call it our little song that could.”

Carrie Underwood, who invited Maddie & Tae to open her Cry Pretty 360 Tour in 2019, tweeted her congratulations, too.