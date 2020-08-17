Maddie & Tae Hope Fans Find Healing With Newest No. 1

Maddie & Tae are trading red wine stains for Champagne flutes as they ascend to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Die From a Broken Heart.” It’s the duo’s first time at the pinnacle since the spirited “Girl in a Country Song” grabbed the spot in December 2014 after 23 weeks. Meanwhile, “Die From a Broken Heart” took 54 weeks to reach the top.
“If even one person out there found healing from this song, THAT is success to us,” the duo said in a statement. They co-wrote the ballad with Jonathan Singleton and Derric Ruttan.