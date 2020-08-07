Parker McCollum Gets Honest With Himself in “Young Man’s Blues”

Parker McCollum is finding plenty of space for social distancing in his new video for “Young Man’s Blues,” shot on a ranch near his hometown of Conroe, Texas. The pastures and trails give the rising country star a chance to reflect on this moment in his life — as he makes a (reluctant) leap into adulthood.
“When I started this song, it just kind of fell out of me,” he says. “I’ve been on the edge of growing up and wanting to stay a kid for quite some time now. This song was bound to happen at some point. Young man’s blues was the best way I could describe what is constantly on my mind these days.”
He adds, “Taking it to Randy Montana to finish it off was just luck on my part. He pulled the second verse out of me. He always seems to know exactly where I am going with a song before I do. This is the most honest I’ve been with myself in a song since ‘Pretty Heart’ and I’m so happy with the way it turned out.”
Watch “Young Man’s Blues,” then read our interview with Parker McCollum (one of CMT’s Listen Up artists) below the player.