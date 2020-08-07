Parker McCollum Gets Honest With Himself in “Young Man’s Blues”

"I'll never forget where I came from and what made me," he says.

Parker McCollum is finding plenty of space for social distancing in his new video for “Young Man’s Blues,” shot on a ranch near his hometown of Conroe, Texas. The pastures and trails give the rising country star a chance to reflect on this moment in his life — as he makes a (reluctant) leap into adulthood.

“When I started this song, it just kind of fell out of me,” he says. “I’ve been on the edge of growing up and wanting to stay a kid for quite some time now. This song was bound to happen at some point. Young man’s blues was the best way I could describe what is constantly on my mind these days.”

He adds, “Taking it to Randy Montana to finish it off was just luck on my part. He pulled the second verse out of me. He always seems to know exactly where I am going with a song before I do. This is the most honest I’ve been with myself in a song since ‘Pretty Heart’ and I’m so happy with the way it turned out.”

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video? The thing I remember most about shooting the music video for 'Young Man's Blues' was seeing my tour bus at the ranch gate. I've been going there my whole life working and hunting and to see that bus out there was just kind of a full-circle moment for me. It was like a dream come true. How does the video bring your song to life? This video brought the song to life because it shows me doing what I did growing up and how much I truly miss those days now that I'm on the road so much. I love what I do but sure do miss those days growing up with my cousins and working at the ranch on those long hot summer days. How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time? Seeing the finished product was pretty surreal. To get to showcase the ranch like that, and see how well it turned out, was a huge sigh of relief because you never know exactly how it will look while filming. What message do you hope your fans take away from the video? The one thing I hope people take away from the video is that I really am just an average guy who's been dreaming about being a big-time country singer for what seems like forever now. I'm getting to live out my dream but I'll never forget where I came from and what made me. Songwriters: Parker McCollum, Randy Montana; Director: Nomad Collective




