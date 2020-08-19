Carter Faith Finds Love Coming Back Around in “Leaving Tennessee”

Listening to the lyrics of “Leaving Tennessee,” the new single by Carter Faith, is like tracing a road map of heartache. And all those roads lead to the drive-in theater at dusk, where there’s a hint of better days ahead.

A North Carolina native who studied songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville, Carter Faith is insisting in “Leaving Tennessee” that she’s actually doing the opposite — no more packing her bags and hitting the road. Both in confessional songwriting and vulnerable vocals, it’s easy to hear the musical influence of two of her favorite artists: Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift.

Take a look at “Leaving Tennessee,” then read our interview with Carter Faith below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

The night we shot the video, it started to pour down rain. I remember how frustrated we all were waiting for the rain to pass but finally decided to work with it and I’m so glad we did! I think it added such a beautiful feel to the video.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video brings my song to life because it is a look inside my head. It’s like a moody daydream version of a love letter.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope what people take away from the video is that it’s OK to come back around, and sometimes it’s a beautiful thing.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was so emotional seeing the music video for the first time. I’ve dreamed of putting my thoughts and emotions to art for so long and seeing that come to life is nothing short of magic for me.

Songwriters: Carter Faith, Jen Stegall, Margaret Valentine; Director: James Stratakis