Fall Music Preview: Josh Turner, Tim McGraw Return With New Albums

As the summer abates, there’s a lot to look forward to. Cooler evenings, a holiday weekend, and these new releases by country legends and newcomers alike. Here are 10 projects that may bring a smile to your face.

Tim McGraw, Here on Earth (August 21)

For his first solo album in five years, Tim McGraw stepped away from writing and instead unearthed 16 songs from Nashville’s finest. “I Called Mama” is the centerpiece of the album, which marks his return to Big Machine Records.

