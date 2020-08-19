Fall Music Preview: Josh Turner, Tim McGraw Return With New Albums

by
Craig Shelburne
1m ago
As the summer abates, there’s a lot to look forward to. Cooler evenings, a holiday weekend, and these new releases by country legends and newcomers alike. Here are 10 projects that may bring a smile to your face.
Tim McGraw, Here on Earth (August 21)
For his first solo album in five years, Tim McGraw stepped away from writing and instead unearthed 16 songs from Nashville’s finest. “I Called Mama” is the centerpiece of the album, which marks his return to Big Machine Records.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Josh Turner, Country State of Mind (August 21)
Josh Turner honors his heroes and joins his friends for this covers album. The Opry star’s rich baritone is especially effective on “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.” Guests include John Anderson, Chris Janson, and Randy Travis.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Tucker Beathard, KING (August 21)
Tucker Beathard considers
KING to be the second installment of his debut double album, complementing a 2018 indie project. He co-produced KING and co-wrote all 13 songs, including the fan favorite, “Faithful.”
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Ryan Griffin, Name on It EP (August 28)
Ryan Griffin grew up on a Florida farm, moved to Nashville at 17, and co-wrote the Kelsea Ballerini hit, “Dibs.” Now he’s mashing up pop, soul and R&B, and his video for “Down” recalls the college parties that last until morning.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Lauren Alaina, Getting Over Him EP (September 4)
Sharing her own life, Lauren Alaina co-wrote all six tracks; guests include Jon Pardi and Lukas Graham. She explains, “This EP of songs is all about loving myself through other people not loving me and not staying with me.”
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
HARDY, A Rock (September 4)
With a rock edge and country roots, HARDY is grabbing attention with “Give Heaven Some Hell.” As a songwriter, he’s making some noise in Nashville, too, with credits like “Up Down,” “Simple,” and “God’s Country.”
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Mickey Guyton, Bridges EP (September 11)
This Texas native has been proving her ability as a singer since 2014, but with powerful new songs and her willingness to speak up about being Black in country music, Guyton’s media presence has boomed in 2020.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Reba McEntire, Rumor Has It Anniversary Edition (September 11)
Psst, the exquisite
Rumor Has It is 30 years old! The vinyl pressing of this triple-platinum album offers a live take of “Fancy” recorded at the Ryman Auditorium, while CDs and digital versions include a Dave Audé remix.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Roy Clark, Greatest Hits (September 18)
Generous and well-curated with 18 songs, Roy Clark’s
Greatest Hits brings his top material to CD and digital formats for the first time, introducing the late Opry star’s exceptional musicianship to new generations.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Keith Urban, THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1 (September 18)
A love of collaboration informs this new set by Keith Urban, while stars like Eric Church, P!nk, and Nile Rodgers all get in on the action. “Polaroid,” “Change Your Mind” and “God Whispered Your Name” hint at his diverse musical ambitions.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO