This was my first venture into the outside world during the pandemic. We did the video carefully and socially distanced. The director, Erika Rock, and very small crew (two friends and my manager!) wore masks the entire time. It was strange, but we also knew this would be the way we’d all be working for a while.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It captures the yearning and the loneliness of the song. The video completely matches the tone of my recording and the lyrics — poignant, pensive, and a bit ethereal.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That I love a great lyric and melody and always try to make videos that enhance the feeling of the song. It’s such an amazing Kris Kristofferson classic. Like so many renowned ballads written by the iconic songwriters, there’s a depth to the lyrics complemented by a memorable and expressive melody.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was thrilled to see the outcome. I felt it truly conveyed the vocal interpretation, the heart of the song, and the vibe of the recording.