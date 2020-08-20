An exquisite singer who reveres the depth of Nashville’s music history, Mandy Barnett has finally made the album her audience has been waiting for. Produced by Fred Mollin, A Nashville Songbook offers the impressive vocalist the opportunity to interpret the legends of Music City.
Selections range from familiar favorites like “A Fool Such as I,” to overshadowed gems, such as Francis Craig’s “Near You,” the first No. 1 hit out of Nashville. And if anybody’s going to slay the big notes in Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now or Never” or Roy Orbison’s “It’s Over,” it’s going to be Mandy Barnett.
Enjoy her video for Kris Kristofferson’s classic come-on, “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” then read our interview with Barnett below the player.