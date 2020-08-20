In a Surprise Call, These Two New Artists Win Early ACM Awards

Keith Urban has surprised Riley Green and Tenille Townes — as well as country fans — by revealing the winners in the ACM New Male Artist and New Female Artist categories.

The Academy of Country Music revealed Green as the New Male Artist of the Year and Townes as the New Female Artist of the Year for the 55th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. The event will air on September 16 on CBS, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access. Both new artists will perform on the telecast.

