On Kenny Rogers’ Birthday, His Wife Gives Fans “The Gambler” (Live)

"This live recording from 1985 is Kenny at the top of his game," says Wanda Rogers.
Today would have been Kenny Rogers’ 82nd birthday, but it’s his fans who are receiving the gift. Rogers’ estate has just released a new live video of “The Gambler” and announced plans for a Greatest Hits Live album to follow.

“It seemed fitting that the first release from the estate would be one of Kenny’s most beloved songs,” his widow Wanda Rogers said in a statement. “’The Gambler’ was one of Kenny’s biggest hits and his live performance of the track in concert was always a highlight of any show. ’The Gambler’ became more than a song for Kenny, it became part of his persona. This live recording from 1985 is Kenny at the top of his game.”

