Be “Cool Again” and Win a Virtual Meet and Greet With Kane Brown

Ready to mix things up? Do one thing right and you’ll be cool again by getting to know Kane Brown.

CMT is partnering with Sony Music Nashville to offer fans a chance to win a virtual meet-and-greet with Kane Brown. The sweepstakes is open now, and will end on Wednesday, August 26, at 11:59 p.m., EST. There will be 10 winners.

“What If” you could have a hang sesh with @kanebrown to talk his new EP “Mixtape Vol. 1”? Enter for your chance to win a virtual meet and greet with the star via Zoom! If you wanna be “cool again” click the link below to enter. https://t.co/qaHHkTlVMB pic.twitter.com/Hv0JkPuJep — Country Music Television (@CMT) August 20, 2020

Brown’s new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, is his first multi-song project since Experiment arrived in November 2018. The EP includes four critically-acclaimed tracks that Brown has released since the start of 2020, along with three previously unreleased songs.