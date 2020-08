Be “Cool Again” and Win a Virtual Meet and Greet With Kane Brown

Ready to mix things up? Do one thing right and you’ll be cool again by getting to know Kane Brown.

CMT is partnering with Sony Music Nashville to offer fans a chance to win a virtual meet-and-greet with Kane Brown. The sweepstakes is open now, and will end on Wednesday, August 26, at 11:59 p.m., EST. There will be 10 winners.

Brown’s new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, is his first multi-song project since Experiment arrived in November 2018. The EP includes four critically-acclaimed tracks that Brown has released since the start of 2020, along with three previously unreleased songs.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter’s EP leads with his two current singles, the country smash “Cool Again” and his Top 40 hit, “Be Like That,” a collaboration with Swae Lee and Khalid. “Cool Again” has become Brown’s fastest rising single to date. Further increasing his career benchmarks, the entertainer achieved his biggest first-week launch at Top 40 Radio when “Be Like That” was No. 1 most added with 103 stations.

Also included on the seven-song set is his duet with John Legend, “Last Time I Say Sorry.” In April, shortly after the track’s release, Brown and Legend made their national television performance debut of the song on the CBS primetime special, ACM Presents: Our Country.

The Mixtape Vol. 1 selection “Worldwide Beautiful” was originally released on June 4, two days after the music industry’s Blackout Tuesday. The ballad echoed with a message of acceptance and global peace, and it benefits Boys and Girls Club of America to advocate for justice and equality. Brown made the national television debut of “Worldwide Beautiful” at the 2020 BET Awards alongside Grammy-nominated gospel singer, Jonathan McReynolds.