Be “Cool Again” and Win a Virtual Meet and Greet With Kane Brown

CMT is partnering with Sony Music Nashville to offer fans a chance to win a virtual meet-and-greet with Kane Brown. The sweepstakes is open now, and will end on Wednesday, August 26, at 11:59 p.m., EST. There will be 10 winners.
Brown’s new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, is his first multi-song project since Experiment arrived in November 2018. The EP includes four critically-acclaimed tracks that Brown has released since the start of 2020, along with three previously unreleased songs.