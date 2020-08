WATCH: The Chicks Join the Democratic National Convention in Three-Part Harmony

If you’ve been watching the 2020 Democratic National Convention, you couldn’t have asked for a more apt part of the grand finale than a three-part harmony performance from The Chicks.



On Thursday night (August 20) — the fourth and final night of the DNC — delegates of the United States Democratic Party formally chose their nominees for president and vice president in the upcoming presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware was there to accept the presidential nomination and Senator Kamala Harris of California was there to accept the vice presidential nomination.

The young son of Congressman Cedric Richmond, who represents Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, Cedric Richmond, Jr., led things off in the early part of the show with his Pledge of Allegiance. And then The Chicks — Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — were there to sing a stunning a cappella rendition of America’s National Anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” with their right hands over their hearts.

Other performers over the course of the four-night convention included Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Prince Royce, Jennifer Hudson and Common.