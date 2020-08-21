ICYMI: Blake Shelton and George Strait Sing Radio’s Praises

"Us Artists Would Be Nothing Without It," Shelton Says

It was officially #NationalRadioDay on Thursday (Aug. 20), and throughout the course of the day and night, radio personalities and radio fans showed up on social media to help celebrate what we’ve all been listening to for more than a century.

A handful of country artists showed up, too. With guys like Blake Shelton saying he’d be nothing without country radio, and George Strait saying there’s nothing better than driving down a back road with his music on the radio.

It’s #NationalRadioDay y’all! Every single day radio brings joy and music to fans around the world…and us artists would be nothing without it. Thank you country radio for all that you do!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 21, 2020

There's nothing better than driving down a backroad and little George Strait on the radio. Happy #NationalRadioDay! pic.twitter.com/ZVbfo6cjOb — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 20, 2020

Even newcomer Stephanie Quayle — one of CMT’s 2019 Next Women of Country class — chimed in with her own gratitude for the old-school medium that country fans still know and love. “Just wanted to give a shout out to all of my country radio friends on #NationalRadioDay. Thank you for bringing my music into peoples’ lives through speakers and stereos around the nation,” Quayle wrote. “Where are you listening from?

Just wanted to give a shoutout to all of my country radio friends on #NationalRadioDay. Thank you for bringing my music into peoples’ lives through speakers and stereos around the nation ❤️ Where are you listening from? pic.twitter.com/F8ppqkQDTX — Stephanie Quayle (@StephanieQuayle) August 20, 2020

Quayle’s latest single “Whatcha Drinkin ’Bout” is currently playing on a country radio station near you.