The Cadillac Three Stream Nashville Bands for Second Harvest Food Bank

Are you ready for the Country Fuzz? As fans of live music themselves, The Cadillac Three are bringing the hometown buzz of Nashville to the world with a series of shows they call Country Fuzz Presents, with Second Harvest Food Bank as a beneficiary.
Finding a new (and safe) rhythm for live performances, and drawing on a talent pool of Nashville friends, the Cadillac Three are currently curating global stream experiences from The Basement, running through September 23. The small local spot has been a special venue for trio since their early days of playing and watching music together. The Cadillac Three released the album Country Fuzz in February on Big Machine Records.