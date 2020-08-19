The Cadillac Three Stream Nashville Bands for Second Harvest Food Bank

</noscript> </div>

“We’ve also partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank with the goal of providing 100,000 meals throughout the community to kids and their families that aren’t able to be in school this fall over the next 100 days,” added Mason, who joins Jaren Johnston and Kelby Ray in the lineup. The band performed their own set this week.

Artists will alternate utilizing the space for Country Fuzz Presents dates and drive donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee with a goal of 100,000 meals in 100 days. Fans will watch from their own homes via a secure link straight to each show. (Purchase tickets.)

Following CDC recommend guidelines, TC3 has also installed multiple autonomous cameras providing a crew-less production and will have a thorough cleaning service prior to each performance as additional COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We’ve seen a 50 percent increase in the need for our services since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” shared Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Director, Community Engagement Courtney Blaise. “We are so thankful for this new partnership with The Cadillac Three and the collective generosity of their community and fans for helping provide much-needed food and resources to our neighbors in need.”

Owner of The Basement, The Basement East and Grimey’s Mike Grimes added, “Partnering with Jaren, Kelby and Neil is the most down home thing I can think of that could happen right about now! We’ve been working together for many years, and this is gonna be good for the soul for so many. Let’s rock!”