Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart” Singer, Confirms Covid-19 Diagnosis

Parker McCollum, a CMT Listen Up artist who’s on the country chart with “Pretty Heart,” is canceling shows this weekend due to a Covid-19 diagnosis.

On social media, he wrote, “I know there are a lot of you that were expecting to see me in concert this weekend in Manhattan, KS and Stillwater, OK. After several months of being off the road, we were finally getting a chance to play two socially distanced, mask mandated shows Thursday and Friday night. After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for covid and the results came back showing I was positive for the virus.”

He added, “My deepest apologies to the fans and the venues who were counting on me to perform. I absolutely believe that the shows should go on and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them. I feel great and will self quarantine at the ranch for 14 days. It’s just an absolute bad stroke up luck on the timing of contracting this virus. I want to play so bad. I truly am so sorry for not being there this weekend. Please wear your mask and stay healthy. Hope to see you all very soon.”





