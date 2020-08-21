Maren Morris Opens Up on “Is This Normal?”

If you know, you just know.

You know exactly how debilitating postpartum depression can get, and even worse, how taboo it is to be honest about it. There is no shame like the shame a mother feels for not being 100 percent connected to her baby.

Because if you believe baby shampoo, crib monitor and diaper commercials, mothers are supposed to become one with their baby the second he or she is born, and stay forever bonded through thick and thin.

And yet, things don’t always work out just like that. Maren Morris knows, because after she and her husband Ryan Hurd had their baby boy Hayes, she had it, too. (Hayes was born on March 23, so he will be five months old this weekend.) And now Morris is trying to use her platform to help spread the word to new moms that they are not alone.

“Postpartum depression is REAL, and I had it. I am so proud to be involved with @littlespoon‘s Is This Normal? campaign that normalizes the questions we all have as new parents,” Morris wrote on Thursday (Aug. 20). The baby food company that specializes in fresh, certified organic foods — tag line: Your baby’s food shouldn’t be older than your baby — has built the campaign to give mom-to-mom advice to new parents wondering if they’re doing it right. Morris has signed on to get real with fellow parents trying their best to navigate postpartum life.

The WomensHealth.gov site defines postpartum depression as feeling empty, emotionless, or sad all or most of the time for longer than two weeks during or after pregnancy. “If you feel like you don’t love or care for your baby, you might have postpartum depression,” it says.

For every question Morris answers in the Is This Normal? campaign, Little Spoon will donate $100 to the charity of her choice: Black Women’s Health Imperative, the only national nonprofit dedicated solely to the health and wellness of Black women and girls.

