UPDATE: Songwriter Justin Townes Earle Dies at 38

On Sunday evening (August 23), a post on singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle’s Facebook page shared the tragic news that Earle, the son of folk artist Steve Earle, had died at 38.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin,” the post read. No cause of death has been made available. Earle leaves behind his wife Jenn Marie and their 3-year-old daughter Etta St. James Earle.
“I’ve crossed oceans
Fought freezing rain and blowing sand
I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers
Just looking for a place to land”