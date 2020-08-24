No Spoiler Alerts Here, But So Many Questions About How It Ended

Carrie Underwood Is Not Okay with the Yellowstone Finale

Carrie Underwood has been watching Yellowstone all along. The show, if you haven’t seen it, is about the Dutton cattle ranch vs. an Indian reservation vs. greedy real estate developers. And more. So. Much. More.

And just like so many of us, Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have been spending their Sundays waiting for Sunday nights. We know this because she’s been tweeting and TikToking her way through the series.

Remember this?

And now, after watching the season three finale on Sunday night (Aug. 23), Underwood shared that she was not happy about how it all went down. “Well, crap, @Yellowstone. Y’all are gonna play us all like that,” she posted after the show aired.

Well, crap, @Yellowstone . Y’all are gonna play us all like that?! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 24, 2020

All is not lost, though. The hit TV show on Paramount — starring Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham — has been renewed for a 4th season.