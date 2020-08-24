By Reaching No. 1, Justin Moore Finds Another Reason “Why We Drink”

Let’s have one more for Justin Moore, who tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week with “Why We Drink.” As the second single from his album, Late Nights and Long Necks, the festive song follows “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” to the pinnacle, riding to the top in 47 weeks.

Moore filmed the feel-good video for “Why We Drink” with friends and family at his home in Poyen, Arkansas. His past chart-topping hit include “Small Town USA,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Til My Last Day,” “Lettin’ the Night Roll,” “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” and “Somebody Else Will.”

