By Reaching No. 1, Justin Moore Finds Another Reason “Why We Drink”

Let’s have one more for Justin Moore, who tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week with “Why We Drink.” As the second single from his album, Late Nights and Long Necks, the festive song follows “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” to the pinnacle, riding to the top in 47 weeks.

Moore filmed the feel-good video for “Why We Drink” with friends and family at his home in Poyen, Arkansas. His past chart-topping hit include “Small Town USA,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Til My Last Day,” “Lettin’ the Night Roll,” “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” and “Somebody Else Will.”



In July, Moore explained the song’s inspiration to CMT.com: “My wife and I had gone to dinner maybe a year or two before all of this. We were at a Chili’s or Fridays or something real fancy like that. And so we were there with my parents, and I had ordered two or three beers before our food got there. And my mom goes, ‘Why do you drink so much?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, I just like it.’ Mind you, she was drinking a margarita at the time.”

He added, “Well, after that dinner, I was down in Destin, Florida with David Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard and Jeremy Stover. And I had this idea and the title, and I told the story about my mom to the guys. Then Murphy goes, ”Cause it’s Friday. ’Cause it’s Monday.’ Then we all just started kind of joking around about all these things. And we just kind of threw out every cliché reason we could think of for a few minutes. We literally were standing in my pool drinking beer — it was that simple.”