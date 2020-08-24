Will There Be More to Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown”?

Morgan Wallen gets a lot of screen time in his new music video, “More Than My Hometown,” but he’s not exactly the star. Instead, he plays the brother of the bride, giving the dramatic story line an interesting and unexpected perspective. And while she’s dreaming of city life, her groom knows he can’t leave his rural roots behind.

Wallen filmed the video with director Justin Clough in Ashland City, Tennessee, and if you stick around until the closing moments, you may get the feeling there’s a sequel in the works.

Take a look at Morgan Wallen’s new video, “More Than My Hometown.”





