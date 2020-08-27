Music

It’s Been Exactly 30 Years Since Garth Brooks Released No Fences

Why His 1990 Album Still Has Such an Impact on Us All
58m ago

Let that sink in a little. Thirty years ago today, on Aug. 27, 1990, Garth Brooks released his second studio album No Fences.

And by now, it’s 100 percent obvious that there was never any kind of sophomore slump for Brooks.

Quite the opposite, in fact. That album from 1990 won him the Academy of Country Music’s album of the year award, and when Brooks accepted the award and thanked his team — and his pickers — he also thanked the fans. “Most of all, the people who bought this album, man,” he’d said, “thanks for spending your money.”

