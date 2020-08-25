"I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time," she writes.

Mickey Guyton, whose songs include “Better Than You Left Me,” “Black Like Me,” and “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?,” has revealed on social media that she’s expecting.

She wrote, “Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself. I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom 😭👶🏽🤰🏾”

She has been married since June 2017 to Grant Savoy. Her new EP, Bridges, is set for a September 11 release.