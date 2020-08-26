A Night of Heart and Hits Live from Nashville on Sept. 16

BREAKING: Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and More to Perform at ACMs

Early on Wednesday morning (Aug. 26), the Academy of Country Music announced the long list of country artists who will be performing at the upcoming and unprecedented virtual event.

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett and more to come.

The Academy is calling the coronavirus-friendly virtual event a night of heart and hits live from Nashville. This will be the first time in the show’s history that it will be held in Nashville.

The show will still be hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban, as originally planned, and the performances and awards presentations will be broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

The show will be broadcast on September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on CBS, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access.

Here’s how the show will divide and conquer country music through the night:

Ryman Auditorium

Kelsea Ballerini: “Hole in the Bottle”

Gabby Barrett: “I Hope”

Maren Morris: “To Hell & Back”

Old Dominion: A medley of their No. 1 hits

Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi: “Beer Can’t Fix”

Bluebird Cafe



Jimmie Allen: “Make Me Want To”

Luke Combs: “Better Together”

Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick: “Bluebird”

Tim McGraw: “I Called Mama”

Grand Ole Opry House

Artists to be determined