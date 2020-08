Everything We Know About Her Sept. 13 Performance

Joseph Llanes

Football players aren’t the only ones who have to do things differently this season.

Carrie Underwood had to change up her routine for her part of the NFL opening show, which she’s been doing for the past eight football seasons. And this year’s will be much, much different that her 2019 show in Atlanta.



So on Sept. 13 of this year, Underwood will again star in the debut of the 2020 show open for Sunday Night Football. And here’s how she’s doing it with all the safety precautions in place:

There are no extras in a studio or fans in a stadium.

The show will feature fans showcasing their team spirit.

There will be cameo appearances from some of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Underwood will share an inside at look at her new recording of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” in a Nashville studio.