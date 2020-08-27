The Lost Saints Look Back on Broken Hearts in “We Don’t Fight”

</noscript> </div>

The thing that we remember most about the day of the shoot is the excitement of filming our fist concept video. As a new artist, that’s a milestone that we looked forward to and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out!

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video presents an amazing visual of the story in the song and the actors were able to paint a picture of the couple described in “We Don’t Fight.” We were able to capture some great imagery for the video and we hope everyone else loves it as much as we do.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We want fans to be able to see themselves in the video and be able to relate to the couple in the song. Most of us, at one point or another, have experienced an unhealthy relationship and had to walk away from that situation. It’s a tough place to be in, but you ultimately realize that good can come out of something bad even if the only good thing is as the song says, “we don’t fight anymore.”

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We were seriously like kids at Christmas seeing the finished product. As we stated previously this was our first “real music video” and we were a little nervous going into it only because we always want to put out quality content and give our fans something that they will remember. We worked so hard to make the video the best that it could be and honestly it exceeded our own expectations which is just icing on the cake!