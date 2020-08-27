The Lost Saints Look Back on Broken Hearts in “We Don’t Fight”

When a relationship is winding down, sometimes the fighting is what you miss the most… not to mention the making-up. That’s the truth behind “We Don’t Fight,” a new video by The Lost Saints.
The three band members — Afton Addington, Chris Biano, and Derrick Casteel — met in Nashville and slowly allowed their friendship to blossom into a musical endeavor, with harmony at the forefront. “We Don’t Fight” is their first single. Take a look at the new music video, then read our interview with the band below the player.