Kameron Marlowe Salutes the Blue-Collar Workers in “Burn ‘Em All”

What I remember most about filming that video is that it was the hottest day on record for 2020 in Nashville and we were making it even hotter by having a ton of fire. Shout out to Williamson County Rescue Squad Station 23 for keeping an eye on the flames!

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video really brings the song to life by putting you in the shoes of these blue-collar working people. They get off work and are just ready to put those hours behind them and let loose a little bit.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was blown away when I first saw the finished product. There is something so special about seeing something you wrote come to life. Jeff’s vision on this video was amazing and we are so lucky to have Tia Booth be a part of this, especially since she has worked in the medical field.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope this song brings people together and forget about what’s going on in the world for a minute, crack a beer and just enjoy kicking back with friends.