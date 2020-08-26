Kameron Marlowe Salutes the Blue-Collar Workers in “Burn ‘Em All”

The career of rising country artist Kameron Marlowe may be about to catch fire with “Burn ’Em All.” Upon release of the brand new video, he stated, “We wanted to honor our frontline workers, who all absolutely deserve to let loose after getting off their shifts.”
Viewers of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise may recognize Tia Booth portraying a healthcare worker in the video, but she’s not the only one with on-screen experience. Marlowe competed on The Voice in 2018. A native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, he is now signed to Columbia Nashville. Take a look at “Burn ’Em All,” then read our interview below the player.