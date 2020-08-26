Olivia Lane Offers Hope in “Nothing Changes” Video

To find inspiration for her summer-soaked music video, “Nothing Changes,” Olivia Lane merely had to turn to her fan base, the Liv It Uppers. The feel-good video serves as a beautiful bridge between the optimistic artist’s 2019 EP, The One, and a deluxe edition that drops on Friday, August 28.
Among its 11 originals, the newly expanded set offers an acoustic rendition of the fan favorite, “You Got Me.” And in addition to producing three of the deluxe edition’s live tracks, she also runs her own record label and publishing company — with a Christmas single queued up for 2020, too.
Enjoy “Nothing Changes,” then read our interview with Olivia Lane below the player.