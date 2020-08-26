Olivia Lane Offers Hope in “Nothing Changes” Video

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I’ll never forget the beautiful sunset. It was just me and my videographer Randy Shaffer at this picturesque Franklin, Tenn., farm hillside. God showed up for us that night. It was such a gift that you couldn’t plan for, especially for how quickly we put the video together.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The song is introspective but also hopeful. I knew my fans needed to be involved because they always keep me thinking and insanely hopeful. My dress and the sunset is pretty, but the standout of the video is my fans and their involvement. Seeing their smiles brings this message to life.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope this song brings hope and inspiration that reminds my fans that they are so much stronger than they think they are. We are always one decision away from a totally different life.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was emotional. It brought me to happy tears. I feel blessed to have the relationship with my fans that I do.