Isaiah Fisher to Make Guest Appearance on Carrie Underwood’s Christmas Album

The songs on #MyGift are a mix of Christmas classics that are close to my heart and new songs that I hope will become close to yours. The album also includes a couple of very special guests…I can’t wait for you all to hear “Hallelujah” written by and sung with the incredible @JohnLegend, and a very special version of “Little Drummer Boy” featuring my own little drummer boy, Isaiah. September 25 can’t come soon enough! #MyGift ✨
As if anyone needed another reason to buy Carrie Underwood’s new Christmas album My Gift, she’s just shared some news that is music to all our ears.
Her 5-year-old son Isaiah will join his mom on “Little Drummer Boy.”
“The songs on #MyGift are a mix of Christmas classics that are close to my heart and new songs that I hope will become close to yours,” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “The album also includes a couple of very special guests.
“I can’t wait for you all to hear ’Hallelujah’ written by and sung with the incredible @JohnLegend, and a very special version of ’Little Drummer Boy’ featuring my own little drummer boy, Isaiah. September 25 can’t come soon enough!”
You can pre-order the album here.