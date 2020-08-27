Isaiah Fisher to Make Guest Appearance on Carrie Underwood’s Christmas Album

Wait Until You Hear Her “Little Drummer Boy" with Her Little Drummer Boy

As if anyone needed another reason to buy Carrie Underwood’s new Christmas album My Gift, she’s just shared some news that is music to all our ears.

Her 5-year-old son Isaiah will join his mom on “Little Drummer Boy.”

“The songs on #MyGift are a mix of Christmas classics that are close to my heart and new songs that I hope will become close to yours,” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “The album also includes a couple of very special guests.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear ’Hallelujah’ written by and sung with the incredible @JohnLegend, and a very special version of ’Little Drummer Boy’ featuring my own little drummer boy, Isaiah. September 25 can’t come soon enough!”

You can pre-order the album here.