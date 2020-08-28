Music LISTEN: Eric Church Introduces Us to His “Crazyland” Squad See the Full Lyrics to Just-Released Acoustic Ballad by Alison Bonaguro 52m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Come on in, you guys. The gang’s all here. Sad, Regret, Fool and Lost, All My Fault, Blues, Sorrows, I Told You So, Outta His Mind, and Insane are the folks that Eric Church wants us to meet in his new song “Crazyland.” In a recent radio interview, Church said the idea for this quietly acoustic ballad came to him in a dream. “I actually dreamed the chorus of the song, and I woke up and I wrote it down, and then I ended up writing the rest of the song to the chorus. I guess when you get to a creative point, you get in the groove like that,” Church said, adding with a laugh, “I was crazy at the time, so, you know.” After that dream, Church penned the new tune with Luke Laird and Michael Heeney, and recorded it along with 27 other songs during a music-making retreat in the mountains of North Carolina. “Crazyland” is one of the first few singles off Church’s upcoming record. Full Lyrics: Let me take your hat friend Tell me what’s the matter ’Round here folks call me the Mad Hatter That’s Sad in the corner with his heart on his sleeve Talking to Regret, who’s never gonna leave Over there playing pool is Fool and Lost And tending bar tonight that’s All My Fault We all just hang out and listen to Blues Sing his songs, there’s nothing else to do in Crazyland Since you said goodbye It’s been crazy man Lunatics, liars and also-rans Waiting on her leaving to come back again Here in Crazyland Talking to yourself is the only plan Giving up on your last give a damn Here in Crazyland Pick you out a stool son I’ll buy the first round I’ll tell you how her leaving Brought the whole house down No, not that one, that’s Sorrows He’s over, shaking hands with I Told You So That’s Outta His Mind, that just walked in And he’s ol’ Insane’s new best friend It’s a whole damn room full of lost whose who’s And you never know who you’re gonna run into in Crazyland Since you said goodbye It’s been crazy man Lunatics, liars and also-rans Waiting on her leaving to come back again Here in Crazyland Talking to yourself is the only plan Giving up on your last give a damn Here in Crazyland I didn’t catch your name, friend, sorry ’bout that Sure nice to meet you, baby, please come back Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro