LISTEN: Eric Church Introduces Us to His “Crazyland” Squad

</noscript> </div>

In a recent radio interview, Church said the idea for this quietly acoustic ballad came to him in a dream. “I actually dreamed the chorus of the song, and I woke up and I wrote it down, and then I ended up writing the rest of the song to the chorus. I guess when you get to a creative point, you get in the groove like that,” Church said, adding with a laugh, “I was crazy at the time, so, you know.”

After that dream, Church penned the new tune with Luke Laird and Michael Heeney, and recorded it along with 27 other songs during a music-making retreat in the mountains of North Carolina. “Crazyland” is one of the first few singles off Church’s upcoming record.

Full Lyrics:



Let me take your hat friend

Tell me what’s the matter

’Round here folks call me the Mad Hatter

That’s Sad in the corner with his heart on his sleeve

Talking to Regret, who’s never gonna leave

Over there playing pool is Fool and Lost

And tending bar tonight that’s All My Fault

We all just hang out and listen to Blues

Sing his songs, there’s nothing else to do in

Crazyland

Since you said goodbye

It’s been crazy man

Lunatics, liars and also-rans

Waiting on her leaving to come back again

Here in Crazyland

Talking to yourself is the only plan

Giving up on your last give a damn

Here in Crazyland

Pick you out a stool son

I’ll buy the first round

I’ll tell you how her leaving

Brought the whole house down

No, not that one, that’s Sorrows

He’s over, shaking hands with I Told You So

That’s Outta His Mind, that just walked in

And he’s ol’ Insane’s new best friend

It’s a whole damn room full of lost whose who’s

And you never know who you’re gonna run into in

Crazyland

Since you said goodbye

It’s been crazy man

Lunatics, liars and also-rans

Waiting on her leaving to come back again

Here in Crazyland

Talking to yourself is the only plan

Giving up on your last give a damn

Here in Crazyland

I didn’t catch your name, friend, sorry ’bout that

Sure nice to meet you, baby, please come back