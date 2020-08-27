Granger Smith Lets the Music Do the Healing on Country Things

</noscript> </div>

“The things you want to raise your kids with and find joy in. The country things.”

The first few tracks from Country Things, Vol. 1 are out now: “Hate You Like I Love You,” “Country Things” and “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads.”

And in a recent Instagram post, Smith poured his heart out about the journey to this new music.

“A LONG road got me to this post. A lot of life has happened these past 20 months and on & off, through it all, I’ve been hunkered up in my little home studio singing about it. Sometimes I use music to forget about life. Sometimes I use it to remember it. Most times I use it to feel the emotions deeper. I think we all kinda do that,” he wrote. “All that to say, this is my 10th studio album and I feel like it’s also my best. (Including Vol 2 coming later).

“If you really want to be able to help an artist like me in this modern music world, go to wherever it is you find music (link in bio) and pre-save, pre-add, pre-order stream it off your phone and CRANK IT UP! Love y’all. Yee Yee!”