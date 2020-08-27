Granger Smith Lets the Music Do the Healing on Country Things

When Granger Smith’s son River drowned in June 2019 at his family’s Texas home, everything obviously changed for Smith. Almost overnight, country music was just no longer a priority.
A long road got me to this post.
AND HERE IT IS! My 10th studio album and I feel like it’s also my best. (Including Vol 2 coming later)
I’m releasing 2 of my favorites tonight (8.27) so tag a friend and lemme know if we’re on the right track! CRANK IT UP!https://t.co/fqfrtLSnXp pic.twitter.com/7QrH9YmzW8
— Granger Smith (@GrangerSmith) August 27, 2020
But now, Smith is letting the music be part of his healing process, in the hopes that maybe it will do the same for his fans. Part one of Smith’s two-part studio album Country Things, Vol. 1 will be released on Sept. 25.
After losing River, and in the months Smith spent mourning his youngest son, he started to hear the music differently. Songs like “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” had taken on new meaning.