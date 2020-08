WATCH: Carrie Underwood's Toddler Trying to Outrun Their Dog on a Mini ATV

Jacob Fisher’s Giggle Is All You Need to Hear Today

There is nothing like a truly joyful and genuine giggle from a toddler. So thank you, Mike Fisher, for sharing this video of your son Jacob riding a children’s four-wheeler ATV while your dog Zero is trying to catch him. Fisher and Carrie Underwood adopted the German Shepherd right around the time Jacob was born in January 2019.