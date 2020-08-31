"Sorry Girls, He's Taken Now," Lynn Says of Her Rock

Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock Tie the Knot Just for The Tabloid Fodder

Loretta Lynn was in a wedding veil. And Kid Rock was down on one knee, with her hand in his.

Seems like a legit wedding to me.



But no. It can’t be true. It may be on Lynn’s official Facebook page, but we’ll have to get more facts before we fully believe the two superstars got married over the weekend.

“What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn’t always easy–heck it’s not even always pretty,” Lynn shared, “but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I’m so proud of them and wish them years of happiness.

“Things got crazy then–my boy Kid Rock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!”

Lynn, 88, and Kid Rock, 49, have been friends for years, often making appearances together like they did at this Christmas parade last year outside of Nashville.



