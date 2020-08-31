Luke Combs’ Lyrics Hit Different When They’re Handwritten

Hear the Hook: "Maybe Some Things Last Forever After All"

Late on Sunday night (Aug. 30), Luke Combs shared new music when he posted about 40 seconds of his perfect love song “Forever After All.”

“1st came ’Beautiful Crazy,’ then ’Better Together,’ and now ’Forever After All,'” Combs wrote. “Sound on.”

1st came Beautiful Crazy, then Better Together, and now Forever After All. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/I9GU1BxqPK — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) August 31, 2020

But possibly even better than the song itself, he also shared a picture of his handwritten lyrics. Because even with all of the technology we’re surrounded with these days — Zoom calls, smart phones, virtual live streams, laptops, voice memos — there is nothing like seeing handwritten words on a page of notebook paper.

The new song that was inspired by his wife Nicole — but feels right for anyone who is truly in this kind of love — is part of Comb’s upcoming deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get featuring five new songs, due out on October 23.

Still seems like a fairytale @nicohocking, I love you. Probably gonna post a lot of these so just get used to it.

: Tiffany Brittin pic.twitter.com/ty36BxyQER — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) August 9, 2020

Next up for Combs is his ACM Awards performance from Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe on Sept. 16.

3 weeks from tomorrow. See y’all then. pic.twitter.com/gvDDRySrKk — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) August 26, 2020