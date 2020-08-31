Music

Luke Combs’ Lyrics Hit Different When They’re Handwritten

Hear the Hook: "Maybe Some Things Last Forever After All"
by 1h ago

Late on Sunday night (Aug. 30), Luke Combs shared new music when he posted about 40 seconds of his perfect love song “Forever After All.”

“1st came ’Beautiful Crazy,’ then ’Better Together,’ and now ’Forever After All,'” Combs wrote. “Sound on.”

But possibly even better than the song itself, he also shared a picture of his handwritten lyrics. Because even with all of the technology we’re surrounded with these days — Zoom calls, smart phones, virtual live streams, laptops, voice memos — there is nothing like seeing handwritten words on a page of notebook paper.

The new song that was inspired by his wife Nicole — but feels right for anyone who is truly in this kind of love — is part of Comb’s upcoming deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get featuring five new songs, due out on October 23.

Next up for Combs is his ACM Awards performance from Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe on Sept. 16.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro