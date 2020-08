Brett Eldredge Goes Down Memory Lane in “Sunday Drive”

Brett Eldredge is giving fans a nostalgic glimpse of his hometown of Paris, Illinois, in his new video, “Sunday Drive.” Most anybody from a small town in the Midwest (or likely anywhere else) will recognize those ambling Sunday drives that didn’t seem to go anywhere — yet left a lasting impression.

“I hope the video lets everyone see how the moments we share with each other are all that matter,” Eldredge said in a statement. “And that all we have is this very moment, and to make it count, no matter the situation.”



Although the song clearly speaks to Eldredge on a personal level, it’s the only one of 12 songs on the album Sunday Drive that he didn’t write. The title track was composed by Barry Dean, Don Mescall, and Steve Robson, while the video was directed by Reid Long.

Eldredge opens up more about his Midwestern roots in a 22-minute film directed by PJ Brown about the album, titled Sunday Drive (The Documentary). He’ll perform “Magnolia,” a song from Sunday Drive, on Live with Kelly and Ryan on September 7.