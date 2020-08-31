Brett Eldredge Goes Down Memory Lane in “Sunday Drive”

Brett Eldredge is giving fans a nostalgic glimpse of his hometown of Paris, Illinois, in his new video, “Sunday Drive.” Most anybody from a small town in the Midwest (or likely anywhere else) will recognize those ambling Sunday drives that didn’t seem to go anywhere — yet left a lasting impression.

“I hope the video lets everyone see how the moments we share with each other are all that matter,” Eldredge said in a statement. “And that all we have is this very moment, and to make it count, no matter the situation.”

