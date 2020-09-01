One Year After Hurricane Dorian, JT Hodges Shares “Sandman” Story

JT Hodges and the grassroots relief movement Team Ghosts are bringing hope, help, and heart one year after Hurricane Dorian in Hodges’ brand new video, “Sandman,” which he dedicates “to the beautiful people of the Abacos, Bahamas.”

With a bright island flair, the uplifting project introduces a fisherman and musician named Stumpy, a lucky local guitarist named Lucky, and a host of young and talented singers. Of course, Hodges — known for country singles like “Hunt You Down” and “Goodbye Made You Mine” — gets his time in the sun, too.

Enjoy “Sandman,” then read our interview with JT Hodges below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

What I remember most about shooting the video was how excited the kids from Cooper’s Town Primary School were to dance and sing with me in the video. I’ll also never forget hearing the song on the beach as that fire was roaring and the sun was setting. Listening to the playback of the song as I was performing on the beach was something so special.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think the video brings the song to life because we captured everything in the moment. We told the story in the moment, which is why I felt it was really important to go back to that old-school ‘pop up’ video concept — to be able to highlight and tell the story of Stumpy, a local musician, and when we played ’Sandman’ for the first time to locals. You get to see Stumpy going in and recording the track. We really tell the story of the song because you get to see the island and the Abaco community.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope the message fans take away from the video is that music will always be the universal language. It will always give us hope and joy through tough times.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing the finished product for the first time made me want to immediately hop on a plane and go back down there! It was so much fun making it and just as much fun to see it. I may have written the song but really I’m just a conduit for the song. “Sandman” took on a whole new meaning being down there in the Abacos and seeing the spirit of that community first hand after such devastation from the hurricane.

Songwriters: JT Hodges and Brandon James; Directors: JT Hodges and Cristy Nielsen