Watch Adam Chaffins’ Acoustic Performance of “Further Away”

We recorded the song and started shooting the video on June 1 of this year. I remember how good it felt to play music in a room with other people again after being shut away for so long in the spring. It was the first song recorded at the Cabin Studio, a new spot in East Nashville. We were so excited to be making noise there finally. We were all using our cell phones for cameras and shut away from the news of the streets of Washington, D.C., being filled with tear gas. I remember coming home and feeling even further away catching up on the news from that day.

How does the video bring your song to life?

2020 has been so unreal — a pandemic, civil injustice and unrest, tornadoes and other natural disasters, environmental threats. The video visually captures the realities the world has been facing and shows that, despite how we have been individually impacted, our feelings are universally shared. The video also shows — with visuals of love and caring and helping — that there’s shared hope and a light in the darkness.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I wrote this song almost a decade ago while facing an inner struggle about where I was and where I wanted to go in life. I included the original version of the song on my album, Some Things Won’t Last, which was released February 21, right before the pandemic shut down almost everything and plans to promote the album suddenly came to a halt. As the summer grew, civil unrest raged against relentless inequality and natural disasters came one after the other. We wanted the video to acknowledge that our emotions are understood and shared, and we can be brought together because of it.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was honestly emotional to watch the video come together and seeing the vision for it be realized. It’s a project I never saw coming until this year started to unfold the way it did. The whole process from recording to watching the video for the first time proved to be therapeutic. Creating things again with others has felt so nice.