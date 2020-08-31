Watch Adam Chaffins’ Acoustic Performance of “Further Away”

A Kentucky native who now lives in Nashville, Adam Chaffins independently released an album titled Some Things Won’t Last earlier this year. For many of us, it’s a title that still resonates.
To give an acoustic rendition of one of the album’s selections, Chaffins brought in rising Americana artist Brit Taylor on vocals, then added relevant footage that makes the lyrics especially poignant. Meanwhile, the studio footage was shot on smartphones. Delivered in Chaffins’ rich baritone, the song has the potential to cut deep.
Take a look at the acoustic video for “Further Away,” then read our interview with Adam Chaffins below the player.