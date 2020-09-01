JUST IN: CMA Awards Nominees Revealed

First thing on Tuesday morning (Sept. 1), Luke Combs and Carly Pearce were up early to announce some of the nominees for the upcoming CMA Awards. The two country stars revealed the nominations live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry during Good Morning America.
Most notable from the announcment is that for the first time in 20 years, two women — Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert — are in the entertainer of the year category. The last time that happened was in 2000, when Faith Hill was on the list with all-female trio The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) who won that year. And if you go all the way back to 1979, that’s the last time two female solo artist have landed on the list: Crystal Gayle and Barbara Mandrell.
Here’s a list of this year’s nominees in all musical categories.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” Maren Morris
“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year (Awarded to the songwriters)
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby
“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“Homemade,” Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One To Know,” Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, and Keith Urban
“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love,” Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Right after the major category announcements, country newcomers Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett will be sharing the remaining CMA Awards nominations.
But while the nominations have been announced, no other details about the CMA Awards have been. There is still no official date or city or venue for the show, which for the last two decades has taken place during the first two weeks of November.
Garth Brooks is currently the CMA’s reigning entertainer of the year, but this year he has made the unprecedented move to taken his name off the list in order to give another artist a chance to take that coveted trophy home.