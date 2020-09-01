JUST IN: CMA Awards Nominees Revealed

First thing on Tuesday morning (Sept. 1), Luke Combs and Carly Pearce were up early to announce some of the nominees for the upcoming CMA Awards. The two country stars revealed the nominations live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry during Good Morning America.

Most notable from the announcment is that for the first time in 20 years, two women — Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert — are in the entertainer of the year category. The last time that happened was in 2000, when Faith Hill was on the list with all-female trio The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) who won that year. And if you go all the way back to 1979, that’s the last time two female solo artist have landed on the list: Crystal Gayle and Barbara Mandrell.

Here’s a list of this year’s nominees in all musical categories.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year (Awarded to the songwriters)

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby

“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Homemade,” Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One To Know,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be A Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, and Keith Urban

“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love,” Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Right after the major category announcements, country newcomers Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett will be sharing the remaining CMA Awards nominations.

But while the nominations have been announced, no other details about the CMA Awards have been. There is still no official date or city or venue for the show, which for the last two decades has taken place during the first two weeks of November.

Garth Brooks is currently the CMA’s reigning entertainer of the year, but this year he has made the unprecedented move to taken his name off the list in order to give another artist a chance to take that coveted trophy home.