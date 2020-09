Luke Combs, Tim McGraw Seize No. 1 Spots on Billboard Country Charts

With “Lovin’ on You,” Luke Combs is setting a personal best at radio on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart, while Tim McGraw reaches the top of Billboard’s Country Albums chart this week for the 17th time with Here on Earth.

Combs carried “Lovin’ on You” to the summit in just 12 weeks — his fastest climb yet. He also extends his record to being the only country artist to reach No. 1 with their first nine promoted singles. No wonder he’s nominated for the CMA Entertainer of the Year, among his six nods. It’s the fourth single from his second album, What You See Is What You Get.



Meanwhile, McGraw is back in the orbit with Here on Earth, his 16th album to debut at No. 1, though his 17th chart-topper overall. The set is anchored by his newest single, “I Called Mama,” which is at No. 11 on this week’s airplay chart. McGraw is now tied for second with the most No. 1 albums, joining Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and Willie Nelson. George Strait tops that list, with 27.

However, the achievement of having four No. 1 albums in four consecutive decades is far more elite, with McGraw being only one of three artists to do so. The others are Reba McEntire and Strait, with top sellers in the ’80s, 90s, 2000s, and 2010s.