Luke Combs, Tim McGraw Seize No. 1 Spots on Billboard Country Charts

With “Lovin’ on You,” Luke Combs is setting a personal best at radio on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart, while Tim McGraw reaches the top of Billboard’s Country Albums chart this week for the 17th time with Here on Earth.

Combs carried “Lovin’ on You” to the summit in just 12 weeks — his fastest climb yet. He also extends his record to being the only country artist to reach No. 1 with their first nine promoted singles. No wonder he’s nominated for the CMA Entertainer of the Year, among his six nods. It’s the fourth single from his second album, What You See Is What You Get.

